Car crashes into rural house

QUINCY – A vehicle crashed into a house on north state Route 235, just feet from the Logan County line, on Wednesday night.

Initial reports indicated the address as 9984 N. state Route 235 at the corner of Logan Champaign Road.

Route 235 was closed for part of Wednesday evening as Adams Township/Rosewood fire crews responded to the scene along with deputies from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle reportedly burst into flames after striking the house.

Initial reports indicated the occupants of the house were still inside, but escaped, and the occupant of the vehicle was trapped inside it.

No further information was available at press time.