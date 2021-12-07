Civil War window: Presbyterian Church

Editor’s note: More information became available after the original story appeared in the Urbana Daily Citizen Nov. 24. That information is included below.

Sergeant William Patrick, whose name appears at the bottom of the stained glass window, enlisted in the Ohio Volunteer Cavalry. He became a leader and was assigned to G Company in the 3rd Ohio Volunteer Cavalry. At the top of the window the circle shows two crossed swords (cavalry emblem) G for G Company, and OVC at the bottom of the circle.

The encampment depicted in the window shows tents, officers quarters, an American flag, railroad tracks, and a river in the foreground. This is reminiscent of Camp Dennison, east of Cincinnati, from which the 3rd was deployed to Tennessee and Alabama.

Patrick was killed in a skirmish in Alabama on August 3, 1862. According to the custom of the times, a friend of the family took a coffin to the area and retrieved his body, bringing him back to Urbana. Although he was a member of the Baptist Church, he was buried from the Methodist Church. Since he is thought to be the first casualty from Urbana, perhaps a larger church was needed for the funeral. His grave is located in Oak Dale Cemetery.

The stained glass windows in the balcony of the Presbyterian Church were donated by the Kirby family when the church was built in 1864. Mrs. John S. Kirby was William Patrick’s sister.

The glass in the window is interesting, since some of it is stained and other parts are painted. Therefore, the glass varies in texture from piece to piece.

(Information provided by Janet W. Ebert, Ph.D.)

Submitted by Hayla Parker on behalf of Man on the Monument 150th year committee.

