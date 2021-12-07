Triad HS receives potential threat

NORTH LEWISBURG – On Tuesday morning, Triad officials informed the public via social media that Triad High School received a potential threat late Monday night.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office sent extra officers to the school in an effort to ensure safety for regular classroom sessions on Tuesday.

A report received from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon stated the following:

“On December 6, 2021 at approximately 6:55 p.m. the Sheriff’s School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to the Triad Local School District received information from school administration of a threat that had been made to the high school involving two juvenile students. According to the information received, one of the students made threatening comments regarding committing a shooting at Triad High School. Upon receiving the complaint, Sheriff’s Deputies initiated an immediate investigation into the allegation.

“During the course of the investigation, Sheriff’s Investigators were able to quickly identify and locate the suspect, a Juvenile Triad High School student. The student’s parents were made aware of the situation and the student was barred from the school until further notice. Sheriff’s Deputies and Detectives were on scene at Triad School the morning of December 7, 2021 to insure the safety of students, faculty and staff.

“The juvenile student that made the threatening comments was charged with multiple criminal offenses and will appear in the Champaign County Juvenile/Family Court at a time to be determined by the court.

“Triad Local School is conducting a separate administrative inquiry into this matter.”