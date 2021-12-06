Bundy offers bakeware for local purchase

Bundy Baking Solutions recently announced that the company has made a limited selection of its popular, high-quality bakeware available for purchase at two local establishments.

The Champaign County Ohio Chamber of Commerce and In Good Taste Market, both located in downtown Urbana near Monument Square, will have a limited selection of bakeware on display and available for purchase during their regular business hours.

Tom Coles, Vice President of Human Resources for Bundy Baking Solutions stated, “We are very excited to give our local communities a chance to purchase our high-quality pans right here in Urbana. We know that not having our factory sale the past few years due to unforeseen circumstances has been disappointing to many, so we are excited to be able to present this new opportunity to our local communities.”

Pans available at each location include those from the company’s Chicago Metallic and USA PAN® lines.

· USA PAN Large Cookie Sheet – $23

· USA PAN 9 x 13 Rectangular Cake Pan – $22

· USA PAN 8 x 8 Square Cake Pan – $19

· Chicago Metallic 24-Cup Mini-Muffin Pan – $49

· Chicago Metallic 15-Cup Standard Muffin/Cupcake Pan – $24

All bakeware is manufactured in the USA and is coated with a clear, FDA-compliant non-stick coating, allowing for quick and easy clean-up.

Bundy Baking Solutions, headquartered in Urbana, Ohio, is the most trusted supplier of essential equipment, bakeware, coatings, and services to bakers around the world. The family-owned group of companies includes American Pan, Chicago Metallic, Pan Glo, Runex, Shaffer, and Synova.

