4-H Breads of the Harvest helps seniors

Breads of the Harvest is a popular fall 4-H School Enrichment program that makes a loaf of bread with every third grader at Graham Elementary School and every fifth grader at Urbana Elementary School. This year, however, organizers were excited to grow the program to two additional classrooms and incorporate a community service project along with it.

Students in Mrs. Lori Ferryman’s Junior High Intervention Classroom and Mrs. Jennifer Heminger’s High School Intervention Classroom at Urbana not only made themselves a loaf of bread, but they also donated a loaf they made to a local senior housing community. Together, in cooperation with the Champaign County Extension office, they were able to donate a fresh loaf of homemade bread to 25 residents for their Thanksgiving meals. In addition to the bread, students also hand sewed fleece hats for each of the residents.

The Champaign County 4-H School Enrichment program is open to all five county school districts and includes programs such as Chick Quest, Breads of the Harvest, Go Plants, Rockets Away, Fishy Science, and The STEAM Classroom Challenges. For more information, contact Kiley Horn at horn.217@osu.edu or 937-772-6013.

Mrs. Heminger's class with the bread and hats they made. Pictured is Lisa Ebert, Service Coordinator and Jean O'Ryan, Property Manager of Messiah Community.

