PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Lady! Lady is an 8-month-old spayed female who although beautiful, is a bit of a tom-boy. She also likes being held now and again. Lady gets along well with the other cats and would really do well with a friend to snuggle with at her new home. Come meet her today at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Submitted photo

Information provided by PAWS.

