Christmas in the Village to include St. Nicholas Celebration and Coat Giveaway

MECHANICSBURG – St. Nicholas, the 4th century bishop who is the original Santa Claus, is traveling to Mechanicsburg for Christmas in the Village on December 11. He looks forward to welcoming event-goers, sharing his story and getting his picture taken.

He will be found in front of the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour (or just inside the door in the event of inclement weather) located at 56 South Main Street, next to the library from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

All are welcome to go inside the historic church to warm up, and enjoy learning more about St. Nicholas through festive, interactive stations. The stations are self-paced and will include symbols associated with St. Nicholas, a coin toss game, a coloring table, and a sweet treats table.

This free event is open to the public. Although it is geared toward elementary-aged kids, people of all ages are welcome. Participants are invited to stay and watch the parade from the church’s front lawn.

In the spirit of St. Nicholas’ giving nature, the church will be giving out winter coats from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Submitted story

Info from The Rev. Derrick Fetz, Missioner of The Northern Miami Valley Episcopal Cluster.

