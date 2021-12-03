Baha’i Faith members donate to Caring Kitchen

Members of the Baha’i Faith from Champaign and Clark Counties delivered to the staff of the Caring Kitchen 40 bags of personal items for incoming clients.

The bags are tailored to the specific needs of a man, a woman, a boy or a girl and contain basic items including socks, soap, a toothbrush and toothpaste, shampoo, comb, and even coloring books and crayons for the children along with a small toy or stuffed animal.

Pictured as well is one of 13 buckets filled with household items such as toilet paper, toilet brush, and bathroom cleaner to help clients as they transition into permanent housing. Also included was a donation to the Backpack Program, a partnership between the Caring Kitchen and Urbana Schools.

The donations were made in honor of the anniversary of the birthday of the Founder of the Baha’i Faith.

Pictured are Debbie Henderson and grandson J’Ceyon, Myra Couts, Johnie Henderson and granddaughter Navae, Julie Balmer, and Tara Jordan (Caring Kitchen assistant director). https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_caring-kitchen-donation-11-8-21.jpg Pictured are Debbie Henderson and grandson J’Ceyon, Myra Couts, Johnie Henderson and granddaughter Navae, Julie Balmer, and Tara Jordan (Caring Kitchen assistant director). Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from Julie Balmer

