Come celebrate the Man on the Monument

On Sunday, December 5, the community will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the placement of the Man on the Monument.

The program will begin at 3 p.m. and will be set up on the north side of the square, appropriate since this infantry soldier faces north, representing a Union soldier on his way home.

Attendees should dress warmly and bring a chair.

In the event of inclement weather, the program will be held in the First Presbyterian Church sanctuary on West Court Street, behind the Courthouse. Entrance would be through the west doors.

Pictured is a program noting the events on Sunday starting at 3 p.m. in Monument Square. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_program.jpeg Pictured is a program noting the events on Sunday starting at 3 p.m. in Monument Square. Submitted graphic