Local officers complete CIT training

The National Alliance on Mental Illness would like to send a big congratulations out to the officers from several counties who have completed the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training this fall.

Also, a special thanks to Adam Sorensen of the Logan and Champaign Counties Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol Services and Deputy Morgan Brown for serving as coordinators. Also, to so many others who helped make it a great training. You know who you are!

A Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) is a police mental health collaborative program found in North America. The term “CIT” is often used to describe both a program and a training in law enforcement to help guide interactions between law enforcement and those living with a mental illness.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) programs are local initiatives designed to improve the way law enforcement and the community respond to people experiencing mental health crisis. CIT programs are built on strong partnerships between law enforcement, mental health provider agencies, and individuals and families affected by mental illness.

Pictured are officers from several counties who have completed the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training this fall.

By Pete Floyd Contributing writer

Pete Floyd is the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Logan/Champaign president.

