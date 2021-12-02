Urbana High School wins design challenge

The Champaign Economic Partnership (CEP) held the 3rd Annual Champaign County Design Challenge on November 5. This partnership between education and manufacturing presents students the chance to explore careers in manufacturing. Hands-on experience and industry mentors offer Champaign County students a chance to see what our community has to offer.

Students from Graham, Mechanicsburg, Triad, Urbana and West-Liberty Salem all participated in this year’s challenge.

The student teams were asked to create a spaghetti bridge with specific criteria and constraints. They were given spaghetti and marshmallows and had the option to use additional items commonly found in the classroom.

The teams competed at their school district and the winning team from each school district advanced to the county level competition held at the Champaign Community Center.

This year’s school winner was Urbana High School.

The 2021 Champaign County Design Challenge Winners from Urbana High School were Jaden Peterson, Riley Wilson, Justin Rutan, Jeremiah Trainer, Joel Gemienhardt along with CEP-OHP Business Liaison- Ashley Cook, Urbana Engineer and Mentor – Tyler Bumbalough and teacher Don Klingler. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_Image-1.jpeg The 2021 Champaign County Design Challenge Winners from Urbana High School were Jaden Peterson, Riley Wilson, Justin Rutan, Jeremiah Trainer, Joel Gemienhardt along with CEP-OHP Business Liaison- Ashley Cook, Urbana Engineer and Mentor – Tyler Bumbalough and teacher Don Klingler. Submitted photo Champaign County Design Challenge county level participants from all 5 Champaign County schools. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_cep2.jpg Champaign County Design Challenge county level participants from all 5 Champaign County schools. Submitted photo

By Staci Wisma

Submitted on behalf of CEP

