Urbana woman dies in car crash

An Urbana woman died and another was injured in a two-car crash Tuesday that occurred in Urbana Township.

Upon arrival at Urbana Mercy Hospital, Ruth Thomas, 78, was declared dead and Harlea Thompson, 24, was flown to an area hospital for additional treatment.

On Tuesday, the Champaign County 911 Center received a call regarding a two-car traffic crash that had just occurred at the intersection of State Route 54 and E. Hickory Grove Road in Urbana Township.

According to initial reports, one of the vehicles was engulfed by fire. Champaign County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Fire/EMS personnel from Urbana Fire Division and Moorefield Township Fire responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, the initial investigation revealed that a 2015 Honda Accord, being operated by Thomas, was travelling westbound on State Route 54 approaching the intersection of State Route 54 and E. Hickory Grove Road. Upon reaching the intersection, the Honda continued through the stop sign and was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Thompson, that was travelling southbound on State Route 54.

The Honda then travelled off the roadway and came to rest in the yard of a private residence. The Chevrolet struck a utility pole and then came to rest facing north in the southbound lane of State Route 54, where it caught fire.

This incident remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.