MECHANICSBURG – Mechanicsburg Christmas in the Village will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 11.

Enjoy vendors, music, raffles from local businesses and horse-drawn carriage rides throughout the day.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m., followed by visits with Santa in the Meeting House.

There will be various performances and activities at the Meeting House throughout the day.

By Anna Kennedy akennedy@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Anna at (937) 508-2303

