WL-S MS sponsors food drive

WEST LIBERTY – The West Liberty-Salem middle school student council sponsored a food drive to stock local food pantries this winter.

They collected a total of 1,632 items that will be packaged and delivered to local food banks.

Each home room class was challenged to collect the most items in order to receive a donut and juice party.

The winning rooms were Ms. Buroker (136), Mrs. Mazza (221) and Mr. Stapleton (403).

They were overwhelmed by not only student donations but community members who dropped off donations as well.

Student Council would like to thank everyone for helping us give back to our community.

Pictured are student council members who will divide and box items, Zoe Carter and Connor Leichty. Pictured are student council members who will divide and box items, Ellery Wygal and Arianna Weaver.

Submitted story

Info from Allison Wygal

