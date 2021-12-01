On November 9, Triad – Ohio Hi-Point FFA member Allison Harlan competed in the sub-district FFA job interview career development event hosted at Triad High School. She placed first in her division, qualifying her to compete in the district contest.

At the district contest, held on November 16 at Urbana High School, Allison again placed first in her division, and will advance to compete at the State contest to be held on December 4.

For the job interview competition, students submit resumes, cover letters, and job applications for a chosen position. Students then interview for the position with judges and write a follow-up letter.

The FFA chapter is part of Ohio Hi-Point’s Agriculture satellite program at Triad High School. The program is instructed by Jon Smith.

Allison Harlan placed 1st in Div. 2 at both sub-district and district FFA job interview contests. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_Image.jpeg Allison Harlan placed 1st in Div. 2 at both sub-district and district FFA job interview contests. Submitted photo

By Emma Orahood Triad-OHP FFA Reporter

Info from Triad FFA

Info from Triad FFA