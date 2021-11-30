Libraries involved in Man on the Monument celebration

Editor’s note: This is one in a series of historical articles about Champaign County’s part in the Civil War. The articles are leading up to a re-dedication ceremony for the Man on the Monument in Urbana on December 5 at 3 p.m.

Looking for a way to showcase both the 150th anniversary of the Man on the Monument and student involvement in that project, three Champaign County libraries will be involved: the county library in Urbana, the Mechanicsburg library and the St. Paris library. Each will showcase work from students in the area, which will include both research and art projects and historical materials from each library.

The libraries will provide central locations for viewing the displays, including those of both public and home-schooled students. We hope that the residents of Champaign County will visit one or more of these libraries to view both student work and historical materials.

Library hours and display dates:

St. Paris Public Library:

Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Displays: Now to December 6

Mechanicsburg Public Library:

Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Displays: Now to December 3

Champaign County Library/Urbana:

Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pictured is a collage of student work from Leigh Anne Simpson’s Urbana High School students. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/11/web1_uhs_collage.jpg Pictured is a collage of student work from Leigh Anne Simpson’s Urbana High School students. Submitted photos Pictured is a display at the St. Paris Public Library created by Graham Middle School students. Their teacher is Gail Wilson. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/11/web1_st.paris1_.jpg Pictured is a display at the St. Paris Public Library created by Graham Middle School students. Their teacher is Gail Wilson. Submitted photos Pictured is a display at the St. Paris Public Library created by Graham Middle School students. Their teacher is Gail Wilson. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/11/web1_st.paris2_.jpg Pictured is a display at the St. Paris Public Library created by Graham Middle School students. Their teacher is Gail Wilson. Submitted photos Pictured is a display at the Mechanicsburg Public Library. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/11/web1_burg-library.jpg Pictured is a display at the Mechanicsburg Public Library. Submitted photos

Local students contribute artwork

Submitted story

Info submitted by Man on the Monument committee.

