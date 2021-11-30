Libraries involved in Man on the Monument celebration

Editor’s note: This is one in a series of historical articles about Champaign County’s part in the Civil War. The articles are leading up to a re-dedication ceremony for the Man on the Monument in Urbana on December 5 at 3 p.m.
Looking for a way to showcase both the 150th anniversary of the Man on the Monument and student involvement in that project, three Champaign County libraries will be involved: the county library in Urbana, the Mechanicsburg library and the St. Paris library. Each will showcase work from students in the area, which will include both research and art projects and historical materials from each library.
The libraries will provide central locations for viewing the displays, including those of both public and home-schooled students. We hope that the residents of Champaign County will visit one or more of these libraries to view both student work and historical materials.
Library hours and display dates:
St. Paris Public Library:
Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Displays: Now to December 6
Mechanicsburg Public Library:
Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Displays: Now to December 3
Champaign County Library/Urbana:
Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Info submitted by Man on the Monument committee.