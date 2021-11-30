CT COMM collecting for Caring Kitchen

A tradition well over 20 years old now, CT COMM has collected many a mitten, hat and scarf over the years and all items have been donated to The Caring Kitchen to distribute to Champaign County families in need during the winter months.

This year, the tradition continues.

“CT COMM would like to take this opportunity to provide for those who may be struggling,” said Tim Bolander, President and General Manager of CT COMM. “As a long-held tradition, CT COMM remains committed to serving our community, not just in terms of telephone and Internet service, but also in our ability to give back to those in need.”

CT COMM is calling on the community to bring new and gently-used mittens, hats, gloves and scarves to the lobby located at 126 Scioto St., in Urbana. All sizes are needed and encouraged, from baby, to child and adult sizes, all items received will be taken to The Caring Kitchen by the end of December.

Donation of cold weather items will be accepted in the CT COMM lobby through December 22. A CT COMM representative will then package all items up to ensure timely delivery to The Caring Kitchen.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/11/web1_2020-MittensHatsGloves.jpg Submitted photo

Wanted: Mittens, hats, gloves, scarves

Submitted story

Info from CT COMM

Info from CT COMM