Two-car crash being investigated

On Tuesday, the Champaign County 911 Center received a call regarding a two-car traffic crash that had just occurred at the intersection of State Route 54 and E. Hickory Grove Road in Urbana Township.

According to initial reports, one of the vehicles was engulfed by fire. Champaign County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Fire/EMS personnel from Urbana Fire Division and Moorefield Township Fire responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, the initial investigation revealed that a 2015 Honda Accord was travelling westbound on E. Hickory Grove Road approaching the intersection of State Route 54. Upon reaching the intersection, the Honda continued through the stop sign and was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu that was travelling southbound on State Route 54. The Honda then travelled off the roadway and came to rest in the yard of a private residence. The Chevrolet then struck a utility pole and came to rest facing north in the southbound lane of State Route 54, where it caught fire.

Both drivers were transported to Urbana Mercy Hospital for medical assessment and treatment.

The incident remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Info provided by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office

