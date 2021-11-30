Today is Giving Tuesday – a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities, according to GivingTuesday.org.

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, has pledged $8 million to match contributions made today through Facebook.com. The Gloria Theatre and the Urbana Youth Center, projects of the GrandWorks Foundation, are two of the qualifying charities.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for local contributions to the Gloria Theatre and Urbana Youth Center to be doubled. If you give $100, it can become $200. If you give $1,000 it can become $2,000. The key is to give early to be sure that your donation is matched. We need the community’s support on November 30,” said Staci Weller, CEO of the GrandWorks Foundation and project lead for the Gloria Theatre.

Facebook will cover all credit and debit card processing fees so that 100% of each contribution made will go directly to benefit the selected organization. To qualify for the matching contribution, donations must be made through https://facebook.com/gloriatheatreurbana for the Gloria Theatre or https://facebook.com/uycenter for the Urbana Youth Center.

The Urbana Youth Center officially launches its “Holiday Champions for Children Campaign” today to help raise the necessary funds for its full lineup of programs in 2022. The youth center needs about $300,000 for operations in 2022 and is looking to raise at least $100,000 as part of this campaign.

Contributions will support programs like Homework & Study Assistance, Career Readiness, the Arts & Crafts Program, dinners and snacks for students and several other programs the youth center offers.

“We have about 520 active student members at the youth center. Providing the services they need is no small task. I know this community is committed to supporting the future success of our young people and November 30 is the perfect chance for everyone to contribute whatever they can to help these kids. I am asking everyone to take a moment to reflect and ask yourself how you can help these children,” said Justin Weller, Executive Director for the Urbana Youth Center.

The Gloria Theatre will kick off its “Stars of Stage 3” campaign on Tuesday to provide for the transformation of the theatre into a modern, professional, performing-arts venue. This will include expanding the stage, professional theatre lighting and sound equipment and new construction for dressing rooms, storage and additional seating.

“We are wrapping up our Stage 2 efforts right now with the addition of new handicap-accessible restrooms and other improvements. Thanks to our community’s generous support, we’ve also been able to completely renovate our lobby and concessions area. Now we’re working on adding a commercial kitchen and the Clifford’s Railcar Café in a space that hasn’t been used in more than 30 years. We’ve accomplished a lot and there is still much more to come. We need the community’s help to make Stage 3 a success and allow for professional theatre productions, concerts and other big live events right here in Urbana,” Staci Weller said.

The GrandWorks Foundation is a local 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization working to reach, restore, and revive the local community, according to the company’s mission statement. Those interested in learning more about GrandWorks’s projects can visit https://GloriaTheatre.org or https://UrbanaYouthCenter.org

UYC students are pictured helping community members get their yards cleaned up. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/11/web1_leaves.jpg UYC students are pictured helping community members get their yards cleaned up. Submitted photos Pictured is the Gloria Theatre marquee. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/11/web1_gloria.jpg Pictured is the Gloria Theatre marquee. Submitted photos UYC students are pictured serving and eating dinner in the auditorium. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/11/web1_auditorium.jpg UYC students are pictured serving and eating dinner in the auditorium. Submitted photos

Facebook to match donations to Gloria Theatre & Youth Center

Submitted story

Info from GrandWorks

