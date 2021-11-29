Christmas arrives in Urbana

Five-year-old Ella Taylor tries to stay patient while waiting for Santa’s arrival at the Holiday Horse Parade on Friday in downtown Urbana.

The Holiday Horse Parade on Friday evening brought the Christmas spirit to downtown Urbana, along with Santa Claus.

Horse-drawn wagon rides were available on Friday prior to the parade.

Shoppers and merrymakers converged on downtown Urbana on Friday afternoon to begin a weekend of festivities.

