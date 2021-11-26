PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Jerry!

Jerry is an 8-month-old neutered male. He is gray and white with short to medium hair. Jerry is looking for a home to call his own and would be so happy to meet you. Please come visit him and his siblings in the “Meow Mix Room” at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio. You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS.

