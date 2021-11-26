Balsam for veterans

Approximately 1,718 veterans are currently known to be interred at Oak Dale Cemetery. Urbana Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), hopes to have balsam wreaths placed on each and every one of these graves on December 18, 2021.

Last year, more than 100 volunteers placed approximately 600 wreaths on veteran graves, which spurred us on to reach for the stars and place a wreath on every veteran grave at Oak Dale.

With your help, this can be a reality.

Pick up a wreath form at various businesses around Urbana, complete the form and return it with your check to Pat Detwiler, 7419 Upper Valley Pike, West Liberty, Ohio 43357, or use a credit card and email your order to: wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/156803. Call (937) 465-4446 or (937) 597-4446 if you need help.

The cutoff date for ordering is November 30, 2021.

Sponsorship options are:

-1 Wreath Individual Sponsorship ($15)

-2 Wreaths ($30)

-5 Wreaths ($75)

-10 Wreaths ($150)

-Or a custom number of wreaths

We also need volunteers to help place the wreaths on December 18. This is a great way to fulfill 4-H, Scouts, and other volunteer requirements while serving our county and community.

We welcome all volunteers.

If you have purchased a wreath, come join us in laying wreaths on our beloved veterans’ graves who have served with honor and have passed on to rest in Oak Dale Cemetery. Keep in mind that many of the graves have no family or friends left to have a wreath in honor of their sacrifice.

Our activities on December 18 will begin at noon with a service honoring all veterans, and will include a 21-gun salute, the posting of colors, taps, and instructions as to where and how to place the wreaths.

We look forward to your participation, and welcome all family members to come and take part in our celebration.

Remember: “Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.”

“Greater love hath no man than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.” (John 15:13.)

