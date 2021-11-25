WL-S first graders celebrate Thanksgiving

Weston Loehr, first grader, at West Liberty-Salem celebrates Thanksgiving with his class before the holiday break. They watched A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and recreated the feast Charlie shared with his friends followed by making dessert turkeys. West Liberty-Salem will celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday November 24-28.
