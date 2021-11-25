200 pints and counting

Local resident Dave Case marked a milestone this week, donating his 200th pint of blood. Case has been donating for 41 years in seven different states along the way. His first pint was donated in June 1980 for a co-worker injured in an accident. He donated at the old Urbana VFW Hall which is now the Cub Cadet dealership building on U.S. Route 36. Most of his pints were donated at the Presbyterian Church on West Court Street in Urbana. The world record is believed to be 35 gallons and Case is currently at 25 gallons. The body holds 10 units, or 1.2-1.5 gallons, Case said.

Local resident Dave Case marked a milestone this week, donating his 200th pint of blood. Case has been donating for 41 years in seven different states along the way. His first pint was donated in June 1980 for a co-worker injured in an accident. He donated at the old Urbana VFW Hall which is now the Cub Cadet dealership building on U.S. Route 36. Most of his pints were donated at the Presbyterian Church on West Court Street in Urbana. The world record is believed to be 35 gallons and Case is currently at 25 gallons. The body holds 10 units, or 1.2-1.5 gallons, Case said. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/11/web1_case.jpg Local resident Dave Case marked a milestone this week, donating his 200th pint of blood. Case has been donating for 41 years in seven different states along the way. His first pint was donated in June 1980 for a co-worker injured in an accident. He donated at the old Urbana VFW Hall which is now the Cub Cadet dealership building on U.S. Route 36. Most of his pints were donated at the Presbyterian Church on West Court Street in Urbana. The world record is believed to be 35 gallons and Case is currently at 25 gallons. The body holds 10 units, or 1.2-1.5 gallons, Case said. Submitted photo