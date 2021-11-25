Historic Home Open House to benefit Johnny Appleseed Museum

The classic home at 419 Scioto Street, built in 1839, will be decorated for the season and open for tour on December 19 from 2-5 p.m. to benefit the work of bringing the Johnny Appleseed Educational Center and Museum back to life. This special event will kick off Christmas week with a visit from Santa, Johnny Appleseed and Christmas Carolers.

Donations and pledges to support the continuation of the mission of the Johnny Appleseed Museum will be accepted on site by members of the Johnny Appleseed Foundation and Society, who will also be available to answer questions about the work being done toward the reopening of the museum.

For further information or to make advance donations and pledges, you may visit our website at www.johnnyappleseedmuseum.org; mail to Johnny Appleseed Foundation, P.O. Box 799, Urbana, OH 43078; text 614-403-2892 or speak with any of the local board members.

The museum itself is located at 518 College Way in the former Browne Hall, just north of the old Urbana University campus.

Scioto Street home on display Dec. 19

Submitted story

Info from Betsy Coffman

