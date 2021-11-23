Santa at Mechanicsburg farm store Dec. 4

MECHANICSBURG – Santa will be at Apple Farm Service in Mechanicsburg locations on Saturday, December 4, from 9 a.m. until noon. The location will turn its showroom into Santa’s workshop. Children and their families are invited for a morning of fun with Santa and can get a free printed photo with Santa, warm up with fresh hot chocolate or hot apple cider, create own homemade tractor ornaments and check out the large display of farm toys.

This fun and festive event is free and open to the public.

To learn more about Santa’s visit go to AppleFarmService.com/Santa to view this year’s craft, Santa displays from last year, this year’s toy raffle, and our current selection of toys and apparel.

Submitted story

