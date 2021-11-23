Veterans honor wall in progress

American Legion Post 120, along with the community, will be building a veterans honor wall to be located at 414 N. Main St., in Urbana, behind the American Legion building.

One of the goals of the American Legion is to preserve and support the patriotic and historical interests of the county.

With that goal, the post is looking for support from the community to purchase bricks to build the wall. They are offering a unique way to honor loved ones or simply leave a lasting connection to the post.

“To have this done really goes right to the heart of honoring our veterans and their families,” said Post 120 member Dan Brady. “This brings a sense of community. This is something that brings people together which is a wonderful thing. I will be placing a brick for my father, my son and my wife’s father. We are hoping to receive about 150 bricks. We are estimating the cost of this project to be around $8,000.”

Brady said this project has room to grow year after year.

“It can also be added on to each year,” said Brady. “We will open a brick registration for a month each year.”

This project not only includes the wall, but a small gathering place as well. There will be a gas fire pit along with a seating area to reflect upon the honor wall.

“The wall will be open to the public. They can come and visit anytime,” said Brady. “It is a somber place to visit and reflect. It is very important to us to have something that feels good for everybody.”

Brady hopes to have this project done by April 2022.

Four-inch by 8-inch red personalized engraved bricks cost $75. Personalized engraved bricks with additional clip art cost $90. A gold sponsorship includes a permanent 36-inch by 24-inch personalized brass plated sign, priced at $1,500; 4-inch by 4-inch replica tiles can be purchased for $20.

Brick orders and sponsorships will be accepted through January 10, 2022. To participate in the project, email Brady at danbrady99@gmail.com.

Pictured is an artist's depiction of the planned veterans honor wall.

By Anna Kennedy akennedy@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Anna at (937) 508-2303

