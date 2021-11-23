M’burg FFA Meats Evaluation team given gold rating

MECHANICSBURG – In May, the Mechanicsburg Meats Evaluation team won the state competition qualifying them to advance to the National Finals.

On October 28, 2021 in Indiana the contest was held during the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo at Purdue University. They were asked to judge wholesale cuts, retail cuts, and then a blocked out time for contestants to identify forty retail cuts. They completed meat formulations and worked out yield and quality grades of meat.

Prior to arriving in Indianapolis, the team had to take a general knowledge test. The participants that competed for Mechanicsburg were: Taylor Rausch, August Hartley, Jenna Tull, Natalie Tull, The team was coached by Dr. Bill Ayars. The team was given a gold rating, placing them in the top third of all the teams in the nation.

Pictured left to right: Jenna Tull, Natalie Tull, Taylor Rausch and August Hartley.

By FFA Reporter Dani Schipfer

Info from FFA