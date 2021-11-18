UYC hosts Community Leader Open House

The Urbana Youth Center is hosting a community leader open house on December 9, in its recently renovated facility – the former Champaign County Public Library building – at 160 West Market Street in Urbana. Among those local leaders in attendance will be State Representative Jon Cross (R-Kenton).

“I have had the opportunity to tour the Urbana Youth Center. After talking with Justin (Weller) and learning about the work the team there is doing, I can say that I know this is an essential project for the community and my office will be working to support their efforts. I plan to attend the community leader open house on December 9 and I hope all other local leaders will take the opportunity to join me in attending. Building bright futures for these young people is imperative and we must each do our part to make it successful,” Cross said.

The purpose of the community leader open house is to allow local leaders to tour the facility, ask questions, and learn about the exciting future plans for the youth center. The event will start at 6 p.m. and conclude with a brief presentation.

Invitations for the open house are being mailed or hand delivered to numerous local leaders including Urbana City Council, the Mayor of Urbana, the Champaign County Commissioners, the members of the Urbana City Schools Board of Education, several members of the administration of Urbana City Schools, large local employers like Bundy and Rittal, among others.

Justin Weller, Executive Director at UYC explained, “The youth center’s ongoing success depends, in part, on the community’s continued support. This project’s importance is self-evident. As we look to the future, keeping local leaders informed about our plans is part of our commitment to becoming a permanent fixture in the area.”

“This event is an opportunity for community leaders to come together and support the critical work we are doing to build bright futures for our youth. I sincerely hope our local leaders will join us for a night all about the youth of this community,” Weller said.

The youth center recommends that anyone who is a community leader and has not received an invitation by November 24, to please request one by calling or texting the youth center at 937-772-4022.

According to the Urbana Youth Center’s mission, the center provides comprehensive youth services to reach, restore, and revive the community. Currently serving more than 500 student members in grades six through twelve, with open hearts, open minds, and open doors UYC educates students through respectful, honest, and open-minded programming.

As a not-for-profit organization, the Urbana Youth Center relies on donations and grants to deliver programming and support operations. Those that want to donate or learn more about UYC can go to https://UrbanaYouthCenter.org or text the youth center at 937-772-4022.

Cross https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/11/web1_rep-cross-state-photo.jpg Cross Weller https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/11/web1_Justin-Weller-portrait.jpg Weller

Rep. Jon Cross to be in attendance

Submitted story

Info from UYC.

Info from UYC.