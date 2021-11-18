Youth Choir and Epiphany team up to offer holiday cheer

The Champaign County Youth Choir and The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany invite the community to “Carols, Candles and Cocoa,” a free carol sing open to the public. This hour-long event, held as part of the Holiday Horse Parade sponsored by the Monument Square District, will take place at 5 p.m. on November 26 and will be hosted by Epiphany located at 230 Scioto Street.

Attendees will experience the sounds of the season as familiar carols including “O Come, All Ye Faithful” and “The First Noel” are sung, and the Youth Choir sings selections from its upcoming holiday concert. The carol sing will end with a serene note as “Silent Night” and “Away in a Manger” are sung by candlelight. Through a freewill offering, attendees will have an opportunity to financially support The Champaign County Youth Choir and The Champaign County Community Christmas which provides gift cards to families and individuals in need during the holiday season. Face masks are strongly recommended to decrease the potential spread of COVID-19.

The holiday cheer continues outside in the front lawn where hot cocoa and sweet treats will be served. All are invited to stay and watch the holiday horse parade given the church is on the parade route. As a result, Scioto Street will not be available for parking – please park in area public parking lots or along Court Street.

Hot cocoa and cookies (as supplies last) will be served throughout the parade and restrooms will be available to the public.

Submitted story

Info from The Rev. Derrick Fetz, Missioner of The Northern Miami Valley Episcopal Cluster

