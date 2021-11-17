Deputy in training at WL-S elementary

WEST LIBERTY – Deputy Brad Jarzab, West Liberty-Salem Student Resource Officer (SRO), is doing his annual ALICE Training – which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate – in the elementary this month.

He talks about how students and their teachers can stay safe during an emergency and illustrates different scenarios using the book “I’m Not Scared. I’m Prepared!”

Jarzab had this to say about the book and how younger students can relate it to realty, “I believe that this method of training (Reading this book to the Pre-5th students) is effective because it brings it down to a level that is understood by all. It breaks the training down talking about sheep, shepherd, and wolves. This, to me, makes the story interesting for the elementary students. Being able to use this tool for younger students really helps when we do our safety drills and the kids have to talk about what they would do. When visiting classes after drills you always hear kids talk about who the sheep are, who the shepherd is, and what happens if there is a wolf.

“I enjoy being able to give all ages of students the power to think on a specific situation. Working as the SRO (school resource officer) at WL-S has been something I would have never imagined. Having the ability to truly help the students, staff, and others while I am here is something that you don’t normally get the chance to do when working on the road. Seeing those students who come back after graduating, and still stopping to talk to you about anything and everything is truly awesome. I always tell people that I could not have been blessed with a better school, administration, teachers, or students. This school is great, and I really enjoy being able to be the SRO here.”

The school officials said they are “incredibly thankful for Deputy Jarzab.”

Deputy Brad Jarzab reads, “I’m Not Scared, I’m Prepared” to Mrs. Patton and Mrs. Spencer’s first graders. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/11/web1_Image.jpeg Deputy Brad Jarzab reads, “I’m Not Scared, I’m Prepared” to Mrs. Patton and Mrs. Spencer’s first graders. Submitted photo

Serving as school resource officer

Submitted story

Info from Allison Wygal

