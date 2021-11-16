Missing man’s remains identified

Human remains found on October 12 have been confirmed to be those of a man who was reported missing over the summer.

Dylan M. McCullough, 29, of Urbana had not been seen or heard from since July 30. His family first reported him missing to the Urbana Police Division on Aug. 11 and police put out a nationwide law enforcement alert listing him as a missing person.

According to Champaign County Coroner Joshua Richards, McCullough’s remains were located after a soybean field was harvested at 1355 state Route 296 in rural Urbana. The remains were positively identified by dental record comparison at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

McCullough’s obituary information is published in today’s edition.

No further information about the circumstances surrounding the death were available as of Tuesday.