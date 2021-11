Dan Walter of Urbana has written Wales To America, the true story of four Welsh families, all named Davies, who emigrated from Cardiganshire, Wales, to Southern Ohio in 1847.

Walter’s book is grounded in “Us” Davises, a smaller book published in 1950 by his grandfather Dan T Davis, based on oral history told to him.

From there Walter reaches both back and forward in time. Copies are available by contacting the author at walter@woh.rr.com.

