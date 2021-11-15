Library open house is Nov. 18

The Champaign County Library will be hosting a 25th Anniversary Open House on Thursday, November 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s meeting room.

The anniversary marks the move from the old library building on West Market Street in Urbana to its current location on Scioto Street.

There will be light refreshments, a library scavenger hunt and history of the library displays. The library will also ask attendees to sign the special “guest book” creation. Each person may sign a book and then place it in the frame which we will then display in the library. Former employees or board members are encouraged to visit and sign a special edition book.

The books were cut on a Glowforge, the newest piece of equipment in the Imagine Lab.

The Champaign County Library opened in its current Scioto Street location 25 years ago this month.

Staff report

Info from Champaign County Library

