Holiday Horse Parade returns

The annual Holiday Horse Parade heralding the arrival of Santa Claus will be held this year on the Friday after Thanksgiving. This year’s big day is November 26.

The Monument Square District, along with other local businesses and horse enthusiasts, are again sponsoring the community’s horse parade. This fun, annual tradition took a hiatus last year due to the pandemic, but the organization is ready to be back in 2021 to escort the Jolly Old Elf to Santa Land (Oxner’s General Store).

The downtown festivities will begin at 10 a.m., with several of the shops opening and the food and street vendors beginning their set-up. There will be several new and returning vendors this year in the quaint downtown shops.

There will be food trucks, street vendors and additional festivities. DJ K-Stock will be playing holiday music all day long. Carolers will be strolling around town, holiday hostesses can answer any questions, carriage and trolley rides begin at 4 p.m., a tree lighting ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. and the parade begins at 6:30 p.m.

There will be no public parking in the square on Friday, November 26 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Food trucks and street vendors will begin setting up early for the all-day event. There will also be “No Parking” on Scioto Street from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

The horses will be parking in a lot off Patrick Avenue, and will begin lining up on Patrick Avenue at 6 p.m., traffic will be stopped and re-routed. The parade will turn west onto Scioto Street and continue to downtown Urbana and around the Monument. Side streets off Scioto Street will be blocked.

There will be no through traffic in the square beginning at 6 p.m. until the last parade participant is heading back to Patrick Avenue. Traffic will be blocked and re-routed. The parade begins and ends at the same location, so it is very important to not attempt to drive on Scioto Street until the last participant has turned back onto Patrick Avenue because horses can be spooked by vehicles.

For more information and/or to become involved, email MSDurbana@gmail.com; connect on Facebook; or visit the website at www.monumentsquaredistrict.com.

SCHEDULE FOR THE DAY

Urbana Holiday Horse Parade and Downtown Festivities:

November 26, 2021

10 a.m. – Many local shops will open

11 a.m. – Food trucks and street vendors will open

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. – DJ K-Stock will be playing holiday music all day

11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Carolers and Holiday Hostesses will be strolling

4 p.m. – Carriage and trolley rides begin *they will stop at 5:30 p.m. to participate in the parade. Rides will resume after the parade until 8 p.m.

5:30 p.m. Tree Lighting Ceremony in Legacy Park

6:30 p.m. Holiday Horse Parade begins

Many local businesses will have extended hours, and several are planning special events for the day.

The following Food Trucks will be in the Square:

Schmidt’s Sausage Truck

Cumberland Kettle Corn

DOOGS, including their famous mini donuts

Tommy’s Double Barrel BBQ

Flying Pepper

After a pandemic-related hiatus in 2020, the Holiday Horse Parade returns to downtown Urbana this year on November 26, the Friday after Thankgiving. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/11/web1_Horse1.jpg After a pandemic-related hiatus in 2020, the Holiday Horse Parade returns to downtown Urbana this year on November 26, the Friday after Thankgiving. UDC file photo After a pandemic-related hiatus in 2020, the Holiday Horse Parade returns to downtown Urbana this year on November 26, the Friday after Thankgiving. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/11/web1_parade.jpg After a pandemic-related hiatus in 2020, the Holiday Horse Parade returns to downtown Urbana this year on November 26, the Friday after Thankgiving. File photo | Andrew Grimm Photography

Downtown Urbana aglow on Nov. 26