Looking Back – Woodstock depot

This is a photo (#A1765-4) of the Pan Handle Railroad depot at Woodstock, Ohio. Shown is the depot building with a passenger train and passengers. The date of the photo is unknown. The Pan Handle Railroad (Pennsylvania Railroad) was initially chartered as the Columbus, Piqua, and Indiana Railroad in 1850 and completed in 1854. It made stops in Champaign County at Woodstock, Fountain Park, Brush Lake, Cable, Urbana, and St. Paris. Thanks to the efforts of Erastus Martin, a Woodstock resident, the railroad was constructed through Woodstock instead of Mechanicsburg as originally planned. Westbound steam locomotives needed water at Woodstock after the uphill pull from Columbus. A well was dug expressly for that purpose.

Source: Railroad Heritage 1805 – 2005 The Champaign County Preservation Alliance

Info from CCHS

