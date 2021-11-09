Second Moderna booster clinic scheduled

There will be a Moderna booster clinic on Friday. See info on how to sign up in the attached graphic.
The following weekly COVID-19 update was released by the Champaign Health District this week:
Cases in Champaign County
Changes since last week:
+66 confirmed
+28 probable
+8 hospitalizations
+16 presumed recovered
+3 deaths
Vaccinations in Champaign County
41.95% of Champaign County residents have started their vaccine and 39.05% have completed it.
As of 11/8/21 Champaign Health District has administered:
6,163 Moderna 1st dose
5,676 Moderna 2nd dose
493 Moderna 3rd dose/booster
2,217 Pfizer 1st dose
2,049 Pfizer 2nd dose
395 Pfizer 3rd dose/booster
348 Johnson & Johnson
17,341 TOTAL
Info from CHD