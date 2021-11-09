Second Moderna booster clinic scheduled

There will be a Moderna booster clinic on Friday. See info on how to sign up in the attached graphic.

The following weekly COVID-19 update was released by the Champaign Health District this week:

Cases in Champaign County

Changes since last week:

+66 confirmed

+28 probable

+8 hospitalizations

+16 presumed recovered

+3 deaths

Vaccinations in Champaign County

41.95% of Champaign County residents have started their vaccine and 39.05% have completed it.

As of 11/8/21 Champaign Health District has administered:

6,163 Moderna 1st dose

5,676 Moderna 2nd dose

493 Moderna 3rd dose/booster

2,217 Pfizer 1st dose

2,049 Pfizer 2nd dose

395 Pfizer 3rd dose/booster

348 Johnson & Johnson

17,341 TOTAL

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/11/web1_covid.jpeg Submitted graphic

Submitted story

Info from CHD

Info from CHD