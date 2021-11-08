COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Tuesday, November 9

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10:30 a.m., Commission Conference Room, county Community Center, Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9:30 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Mechanicsburg Public Library Finance Committee meeting: at 5:30 p.m. in the library meeting room.

Wednesday, November 10

Urbana City Board of Education special meeting: 6 pm. The meeting will be held at Urbana Elementary and Junior High, 1673 S US Hwy 68. The purpose of this meeting is to consider a resolution concerning the district-wide mask mandate and to consider a resolution implementing a district-wide “Wellness Week” during the week of November 22-26, 2021, and to take any and all action concerning these resolutions.

Thursday, November 11

Veterans Day Ceremony: will be held at 10:45 a.m. at the gazebo located at Soldier Mound in Oak Dale Cemetery to honor veterans. In case of extreme weather, the ceremony will be moved to Brown Ridge Hall, 220 E. Court St., Urbana.

Friday, November 12

Civil War Veterans Cemetery Walk: Evergreen Cemetery – St. Paris – corner of S. High and W. Troy St. at 4 p.m. Length of program approximately one hour. Cost is free, donations accepted. RSVP to 82nd319afar@gmail.com. Jared Shank is host for event. Come and learn some unique history of local Civil War veterans buried in Evergreen Cemetery. Questions call 937-215-9281 Linda Fullerton

Saturday, November 13

Christian Davis in Concert: Dove Award winner and Grammy nominee, Davis, will be performing at Oak Grove Church of Christ in Christian Union, 11160 Rosedale Road, Mechanicsburg at 6 p.m. A free love offering will be taken. All are welcome. For more information, call Pastor Dave Cox at (937) 869-4744.

Monday, November 15

Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m., auditorium of county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana. The Homeland Security Committee will meet immediately following the LEPC meeting.

Wednesday, November 17

Free Community Meal: at Church of the Epiphany, 230 Scioto St., 5 to 6 p.m. Pick up meals at the Kenton Street entrance.

Champaign County monthly community blood drive: from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South US Highway 68, Urbana. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Friday, November 19

The Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: at 2:30 p.m. at the Cemetery Office.

Saturday, November 20

DAR meeting: VFW/DAR BrownRidge Hall at 10 a.m. featuring Army Major (ret.) Randel Rogers as the speaker. All Veterans welcome.

Friday, November 26

Holiday Horse Parade: Evening in downtown Urbana. Day-long festivities include carriage rides, caroling, tree lighting, food trucks and Holiday Horse Parade bringing Santa to town in the evening

Tuesday, December 7

Wednesday, December 15

Free Community Meal: at Church of the Epiphany, 230 Scioto St., 5 to 6 p.m. Pick up meals at the Kenton Street entrance.

Friday, December 31

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9:30 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana