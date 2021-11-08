Local company part of World Toilet Day

Fetz Plumbing, Heating and Cooling (Fetz PHC) has launched a local campaign to increase knowledge and to donate funds that will help provide access to healthy sanitation locally and globally.

As part of this year’s inaugural campaign, the family-owned business is donating a new premium toilet to The Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County for its next home build. In addition, the company is making a monetary donation to the Toilets4All program sponsored by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF)—the initiative provides access to basic sanitation to children in over 100 countries. Fetz PHC invites the Champaign County community to join its efforts in raising awareness and funds about sustainable sanitation.

Fetz PHC’s local effort is part of a global effort known as World Toilet Day, an official United Nations’ international observance day on November 19. Started in 2001, World Toilet Day advances the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030. According to the Untied Nations, some 3.6 billion people worldwide lack access to proper sanitation. This year’s theme is “Valuing Toilets.”

For those who wish to make a monetary donation to support World Toilet Day and/or want to learn more about the sanitation crisis, please make one directly to UNICEF (unicef.org/wash/sanitation,) or by sending a check made out to Fetz, Inc. with “WTD Donation” written on the Memo Line (P.O. Box 516 Urbana, OH 43078). Donations for the campaign will be accepted through November 30.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/11/web1_world-toilet-day-2021.jpg

Submitted story

Information from Fetz Plumbing, Heating and Cooling. Fetz Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, started in 1956, provides comprehensive service on existing systems and new installation of top-rated equipment throughout Champaign County and adjacent counties. With multiple full-time technicians, Fetz PHC is the largest company of its kind in Champaign County and is committed to offering quality, personable service to its many long-standing and new customers. Because the company is locally and family owned and operated (now including the fourth generation of the family among its leadership,) Fetz PHC highly values the people who make Champaign County the great community it is.

