Fire damages home

MAD RIVER TWP. – Multiple fire crews from Clark and Champaign counties responded to a dwelling fire on Storms Creek Road early Friday.

The reported address was 5085 Storms Creek Road.

There were no initial reports of injuries. Early reports from dispatch communications indicated the dwelling was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived.

According to records on the Champaign County auditor’s website for the address, the dwelling is a manufactured home.

No further details were available on Friday afternoon.