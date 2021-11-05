PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet some of the Meow Mix Room kittens!

Chance, Nova, Tennessee, Memphis and Jerry are wonderful 7-month-old “teenagers” who would love to meet you. These kitties enjoy being petted and would be good in just about any home that loves cats. They are already spayed/neutered and up to date on their vaccines. They are dreaming of finding their fur-ever homes. Come visit them today at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio. You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Chance, Nova, Tennessee, Memphis and Jerry are ready for adoption. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/11/web1_Chance-n-friends.jpg Chance, Nova, Tennessee, Memphis and Jerry are ready for adoption. Submitted photo

Information provided by PAWS.

Information provided by PAWS.