PET OF THE WEEK

Chance, Nova, Tennessee, Memphis and Jerry are ready for adoption.

Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet some of the Meow Mix Room kittens!

Chance, Nova, Tennessee, Memphis and Jerry are wonderful 7-month-old “teenagers” who would love to meet you. These kitties enjoy being petted and would be good in just about any home that loves cats. They are already spayed/neutered and up to date on their vaccines. They are dreaming of finding their fur-ever homes. Come visit them today at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio. You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS.

