M’burg seeks new fire tanker

MECHANICSBURG – During Monday evening’s council meeting, Fire Chief Robert Keene informed council of a need for a new fire tanker.

“We need a new fire tanker,” said Keene. “We have a proposal. There is a truck I found that will be $425,000.”

Keene requested that council would support the pursuit of Union and Goshen townships to take part in this potential purchase. Goshen and Union would each be responsible for $150,000 and Keene anticipates the village will need roughly $150,000 as well, including an extra $25,000 for “any unexpected costs.”

The Village of Mechanicsburg has a replacement fund, from a levy, set aside specifically for the replacement of any fire and EMS vehicles. The fund currently has $164,000. Keene hopes to use these funds if the village approves this purchase in the future as long as Union and Goshen townships are on board.

There are currently enough funds to make the purchase, but if council later pursues this purchase, they anticipate the tax levy will bring in enough revenue to replace the expenditure by the time the truck is paid for (over the course of two years.)

“It will be a 3,000-gallon, single crew cab,” said Keene. “The one we are using now is a 1993 tanker, 2,000 gallons. It is barely going to make it two more years. It is all rusted underneath.”

Council unanimously approved a motion to pursue the support from Goshen and Union townships.

Mayor-elect Greg Kimball said he held a meeting at the library with people who are involved with “do good groups.”

“Communication in this community is very lacking, there are people out there in need of stuff, but don’t know what is available,” said Kimball. “All the organizations are short-handed and need money. My hope is to draw these people together and make it easier for everybody. We had several organizations fill out a questionnaire. It is amazing how many people in the community are volunteering their time to do things for other people.”

Among other things, Village Administrator April Huggins-Davis said the Habitat for Humanity house project has been delayed from this fall until next spring.

Huggins-Davis also reminded council that an existing Fire and EMS operating levy will need to be renewed.

“I am going to contact the Board of Elections after this election to find out what the deadlines are for the May election to get the operating levy for the fire department on the ballot,” said Huggins-Davis.

