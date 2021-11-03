Veterans Day ceremony planned

A Veterans Day ceremony will be held on Thursday, November 11 at 10:45 a.m. at the gazebo located at Soldiers’ Mound in Oak Dale Cemetery to honor veterans. The ceremony is sponsored by American Legion Post 120, Amvets Post 121, DAV chapter 31 and VFW Post 5451.

United States Military Academy (West Point) graduate and Urbana native Capt. Dan Cox will speak at the event. David Brandeberry will serve as the chaplain.

The Urbana High School marching band will perform the National Anthem under the direction of David Sapp. American Legion Post 120 will fire a 21-gun salute to honor the veterans who gave their lives for this country.

In case of extreme weather, the ceremony will be moved to Brown Ridge Hall, 220 E. Court St., Urbana.

VFW Post 5451 Officer Of The Day Bob Max salutes the flag during a Veterans Day ceremony at the VFW on Court Street during a ceremony in 2019. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/11/web1_max.jpg VFW Post 5451 Officer Of The Day Bob Max salutes the flag during a Veterans Day ceremony at the VFW on Court Street during a ceremony in 2019. File photo | Andrew Grimm Photography