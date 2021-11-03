Moderna booster clinic scheduled for Friday

There will be a Moderna booster clinic on Friday. See info on how to sign up in the attached graphic.
The following weekly COVID-19 update was released by the Champaign Health District this week:
Cases in Champaign County:
Changes since last week:
+70 confirmed
+31 probable
+6 hospitalizations
+187 presumed recovered
+2 deaths
Vaccinations in Champaign County:
41.73% of Champaign County residents have started their vaccine
38.82% of Champaign County residents have completed their vaccine
As of 11/1/21 Champaign Health District has administered:
6,161 Moderna 1st dose
5,676 Moderna 2nd dose
348 Moderna 3rd dose/booster
2,217 Pfizer 1st dose
2,046 Pfizer 2nd dose
383 Pfizer 3rd dose/booster
344 Johnson & Johnson
17,175 TOTAL
Info from CHD