Moderna booster clinic scheduled for Friday

There will be a Moderna booster clinic on Friday. See info on how to sign up in the attached graphic.

The following weekly COVID-19 update was released by the Champaign Health District this week:

Cases in Champaign County:

Changes since last week:

+70 confirmed

+31 probable

+6 hospitalizations

+187 presumed recovered

+2 deaths

Vaccinations in Champaign County:

41.73% of Champaign County residents have started their vaccine

38.82% of Champaign County residents have completed their vaccine

As of 11/1/21 Champaign Health District has administered:

6,161 Moderna 1st dose

5,676 Moderna 2nd dose

348 Moderna 3rd dose/booster

2,217 Pfizer 1st dose

2,046 Pfizer 2nd dose

383 Pfizer 3rd dose/booster

344 Johnson & Johnson

17,175 TOTAL

