UNOFFICIAL ELECTION RESULTS

Voters decided ballot issues and contested local races in the Tuesday, Nov. 2 General Election.

Overall voter turnout was 21.25% with 5,629 ballots cast out of a total of 26,492 registered voters.

Results below are according to unofficial tallies posted by the Champaign County Board of Elections. Certification of results will occur later this month.

Voters approved or failed the issues noted below along wide margins of double digit percentages.

Champaign County issues approved

-Champaign Health District 0.4-mill property tax renewal for 5 years commencing in 2022, first due in 2023 for operation of the Champaign Health District.

-Mental Health Drug and Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign Counties, 0.7-mill property tax replacement for 5 years commencing in 2022, first due in 2023, for current expenses.

Champaign County issues failed

-Champaign County gas aggregation (for unincorporated areas).

-Champaign County electric aggregation (for unincorporated areas).

Local issues approved

-Johnson St. Paris Fire District 2.25-mill property tax renewal for 5 years commencing in 2022, first due in 2023; for providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites.

-Northeast Champaign County Fire District 4.5-mill replacement property tax for 3 years, commencing in 2022 and first due in 2023 for providing fire protection, providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, buildings and sites as well as emergency ambulance service.

-Adams Township Fire Department 3-mill additional property tax for 5 years, commencing in 2023 and first due in 2024, for providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites, or sources of water supply and materials, or the establishment of maintenance of lines of fire alarm telegraph, or the payment of firefighting companies or permanent, part-time or volunteer firefighting, emergency medical service, administrative or communications personnel under revised code, or purchase of ambulance equipment, or the provision of ambulance, paramedic or other emergency medical services operated by a fire department or firefighting company, for providing ambulance service, emergency medical service or both.

-Goshen Township EMS 2-mill property tax renewal for 5 years, commencing 2022, first due in 2023, providing emergency medical services (exclusive of the Village of Mechanicsburg).

-Mad River Township Fire Levy 0.5-mill property tax renewal for 5 years, commencing 2022, first due in 2023 for providing fire protection services.

-Rush Township Roads (exclusive of the villages of Woodstock and North Lewisburg) 1-mill property tax renewal for 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in 2023 for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of roads and bridges.

-Salem Township Fire 3-mill property tax renewal for 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in 2023 for fire and EMS services

-Wayne Township Roads 2.5-mill property tax renewal for 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in 2023 for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of roads.

-Mad River B; Terre Haute Mall, Sunday sales of liquor, Sunday sale of beer between 10 a.m. and midnight; Terre Haute Mall Local Option, sale of beer

Local issues failed

-Johnson St. Paris Fire District 4.9-mill property tax additional for 5 years commencing in 2021, first due in 2022; for providing and maintaining emergency apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites used in the fire district as stated by Ohio Revised Code.

-Mechanicsburg Exempted Village School District 3-mill additional property tax for a continuing period of time, commencing in 2021 and first due in 2022 for general permanent improvements.

Candidates in contested races (winners denoted in boldface):

-Triad School Board (elect 2): Jason Kyle Huffman, Mike Perry, Kristin Smith

-West Liberty-Salem School Board (elect 3): Alycia Brehm, Mindie Fish, Tim Lamb, Amy Pratt, Trey Richardson, Doug Williams

-Christiansburg Village Council (elect 4): William Coffey, Mary J. Evans, Lisa Fries, Kurt R. Garver, Jennifer Litteral, Melissa Mitchell, Allen Miller, Nathan L. Morris

-North Lewisburg Village Council (elect 4): Ted M. Murphy Jr., Robin Street, Matthew L. Warner, Jennifer Ohashi, Nathan A. Holycross

-Johnson Twp. Trustee (elect 2): Gary Joe Dowty, Jason Hoelscher, Jack L. Purk, Gregory P. Volp, Dan Weinert

-Urbana Twp. Trustee (elect 2): Roger Koerner, Blair Stinson, James Ward

