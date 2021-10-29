PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Loralei! Loralei is a sweet little beautiful kitten. She is very energetic and would do best in a home with another kitten to play with. Loralei is in the Kitty Cove room at PAWS! Stop by Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio and meet her. You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Saturday noon until 4 p.m., closed Sunday and Monday. Phone 937-653-6233

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_loralei.jpg

Information provided by PAWS.

