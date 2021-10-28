COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Thursday, October 28

Landowner Club: Pond Maintenance/Dale Goddard with the Soil and Water Conservation District will discuss pond maintenance strategies. 8-9 a.m. at Champaign County Community Center Auditorium. Free to Farm Bureau Members, all others $5. Register at go.osu.edu/landowners

Christiansburg Beggars’ Night: from 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, October 30

Halloween Bash: returns to Freshwater Farms of Ohio. Live Music and Great Food, with Haywagon Rides around the Fish Farm and eco-farmed Pick a Pumpkin patch, Costume Contest, Bonfire, Pirate Ship Rides to the Kids Spooky Adventure, and the new Wildflower Meadow Maze. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the Spooky Adventure after dark with UV flashlights. Advance tickets for scheduled event rides recommended. Call 937-652-3701, located one mile north of Urbana at 2624 North US Highway 68. Live music by the Hedgehog Band and Hardtackers.

Sunday, October 31

Beggars’ Night: Urbana and other Champaign County municipalities, 6-8 p.m.

Monday November 1

Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Executive Board meeting: at 8 a.m. in Conference Room B at 1512 S U.S. Route 68, Urbana, Ohio.

Tuesday, November 2 – Election Day

Cable United Methodist Church, 5779 Fillmore Street, Cable, will have an Election Dinner from 4:30 p.m. until the food runs out. The meal includes chicken noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, roll and dessert. Guests are welcome to dine in at the church or carry out.

Westville United Methodist Church drive-by election dinner: scalloped chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, broccoli salad and apple crisp for $12. Pick up and pay on Tuesday November 2 at the church from 4-6 p.m. Pre order now by texting your number of orders and name to (937) 207-6002. Place orders by October 31.

Thursday, November 4

Special Meeting/Work Session Graham Local School District Board of Education: Beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Graham Elementary School Hatchery, located at 9464 W. US Hwy 36, St. Paris. The Board of Education may vote on open position/supplemental position action items.

Saturday, November 6

Annual Loft Tour: annual Champaign County Preservation Alliance event in downtown Urbana

Pancake Breakfast: All you can eat pancake, sausage & fried mush. 7-10:30 a.m. A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E US Rt. 36, Conover. $8 adults $4 kids 12 & under. Carryout available

Sunday, November 7

Man on the Monument presentation: at 2 p.m., John Bry and Bill Bean will be presenting a program at the Champaign County Historical Society

Tuesday, November 9

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10:30 a.m., Commission Conference Room, county Community Center, Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9:30 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Mechanicsburg Public Library Finance Committee meeting: at 5:30 p.m. in the library meeting room.

Friday, November 12

Civil War Veterans Cemetery Walk: Evergreen Cemetery – St. Paris – corner of S. High and W. Troy St. at 4 p.m. Length of program approximately one hour. Cost is free, donations accepted. RSVP to 82nd319afar@gmail.com. Jared Shank is host for event. Come and learn some unique history of local Civil War veterans buried in Evergreen Cemetery. Questions call 937-215-9281 Linda Fullerton

Saturday, November 13

Civil War Veterans Cemetery Walk: Evergreen Cemetery – St. Paris – corner of S. High and W. Troy St. at 4 p.m. Length of program approximately one hour. Cost is free, donations accepted. RSVP to 82nd319afar@gmail.com. Jared Shank is host for event. Come and learn some unique history of local Civil War veterans buried in Evergreen Cemetery. Questions call 937-215-9281 Linda Fullerton

Monday, November 15

Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m., auditorium of county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Wednesday, November 17

Free Community Meal: at Church of the Epiphany, 230 Scioto St., 5 to 6 p.m. Pick up meals at the Kenton Street entrance.

Friday, November 19

The Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: at 2:30 p.m. at the Cemetery Office.

Saturday, November 20

DAR meeting: VFW/DAR BrownRidge Hall at 10 a.m. featuring Army Major (ret.) Randel Rogers as the speaker. All Veterans welcome.

Friday, November 26

Holiday Horse Parade: Evening in downtown Urbana. Day-long festivities include carriage rides, caroling, tree lighting, food trucks and Holiday Horse Parade bringing Santa to town in the evening

Tuesday, December 7

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10:30 a.m., Commission Conference Room, county Community Center, Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9:30 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Wednesday, December 15

Free Community Meal: at Church of the Epiphany, 230 Scioto St., 5 to 6 p.m. Pick up meals at the Kenton Street entrance.

Friday, December 31

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9:30 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana