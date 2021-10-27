Stone cold autumn

After a long stretch of unseasonably warm weather to begin autumn, dramatically colder temperatures have set into Champaign County in the past week and are expected to continue indefinintely. Leaves, like the one pictured above, have begun to turn colors and fall to the ground after weeks of delay.

Andrew Grimm Photography