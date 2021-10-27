Looking Back – Gravel Pit School

This is a circa 1912 photo (#1867) of the Gravel Pit School (built 1874) located at the northeast corner of N. state Route 560 and Millerstown Road in Concord Township, Champaign County.

This photo was contributed in 1952 to the Champaign County Historical Society by A.B. Graham, 4-H club founder. Mr. Graham noted that Gravel Pit School was one of the first one-room schools in western Ohio to be abandoned. In 1898 students were transferred to the centralized school in Westville which was a mile south in Mad River Township. Sometime later the Gravel Pit school building was converted into a residence, which it remains to this day. Many of the photos of people, places and events in Champaign County have been donated to the museum, just as Mr. Graham has donated this photo.

Such photos, when accompanied by relevant information – including who, when, and where – document Champaign County history.

CCHS encourages you to donate photos with relevant information which document people, places, and events of Champaign County. You can donate the photo itself or have it scanned and digitized and returned to you.

In either case it is preserved indefinitely as a permanent part of the museum’s archives.

The Champaign County Historical Museum is a not-for-profit organization that depends upon donations and dues to preserve, protect, archive and display the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The free public museum located at 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana, is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

