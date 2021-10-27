Armstrong is Chairman of OCRF

COLUMBUS – Taylor Armstrong of Urbana, Ohio and a Senior at Miami University in Oxford, was officially announced as the new State Chairman of the Ohio College Republican Federation (OCRF) effective on October 27.

Armstrong succeeds David Kalk, who stepped down due to his upcoming graduation at Ohio State in December and his transition to a new role with the campaign of Congressman Dave Joyce (R-OH) in the Cleveland area.

Armstrong previously served as the Vice Chairman of the OCRF under Kalk and Chairman of the Miami University College Republicans. Armstrong also had stints working with the campaigns of State Senator George Lang in Butler County and Urbana Mayor Bill Bean while continuing to remain active with the Champaign County Republican Party and campaigns across the state.

“David and the State Board did an exceptional job making the OCRF a key part of the conservative momentum we’re seeing in Ohio, and I look forward to continue those efforts as we approach the 2022 Midterms and empower College Republican Chapters on campuses across our great state,” said Armstrong.

Taylor will serve the remainder of his predecessor’s term which expires in May of 2022 and will appoint Harrison Siders from the Ohio State University College Republicans to fill the vacancy for Vice Chairman.

Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from Taylor Armstrong

